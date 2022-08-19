Janmashtami celebrated across Chenab Valley with religious fervor

A number of Jhankis were taken out by people with traditional Pooja Archana of Lord Krishna across Chenab Valley including Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar and Ramban after two years of pandemic restrictions. People, especially women folk of Bhadarwah, Doda, Banihal, Ramban and Kishtwar visited their respective temples and took the blessings of Lord Krishna on his birth anniversary.

At Bhadarwah, ‘Jhankis’ of Lord Krishna in a fully decorated chariot by the devotees were taken out from famous Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha, Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Vasuki Nag Temple Vasak Dera beside Shankhoja, Mathola, Bheja, and other areas of Bhadarwah to celebrate this auspicious day of Janmashtami.