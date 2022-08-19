Janmashtami celebrated across Chenab Valley with religious fervor

Bhaderwah, Aug 19: Like other parts of the country, the 'Krishna Janmashtami ' was celebrated with traditionally gaiety and fervour across Chenab Valley amid tight security arrangements on Friday.
A number of Jhankis were taken out by people with traditional Pooja Archana of Lord Krishna across Chenab Valley including Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar and Ramban after two years of pandemic restrictions. People, especially women folk of Bhadarwah, Doda, Banihal, Ramban and Kishtwar visited their respective temples and took the blessings of Lord Krishna on his birth anniversary.
At Bhadarwah, ‘Jhankis’ of Lord Krishna in a fully decorated chariot by the devotees were taken out from famous Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha, Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Vasuki Nag Temple Vasak Dera beside Shankhoja, Mathola, Bheja, and other areas of Bhadarwah to celebrate this auspicious day of Janmashtami.
The Jhankis started with traditional Pooja Archana of Lord Krishna by religious scholars in their respective Temples. Muslim community also greeted their Hindu brotherens on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Hundreds of devotees including prominent citizens and leaders of various political parties and social organisations participated in the procession(Jhanki) which passed through Gatha, Udrana, Radio Station, Kotli, New Bus Stand, Seri Bazaar, Ganpat Bazar, Jaie road and culminated at their respective temple.
The people en-route showered flowers from the rooftops on the Jhankis and paid obeisance to Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. They also arranged drinking water for the devotees. The devotees en-route danced on the beat of drums and recited Bhajans and Kirtans in praise of Lord Krishna. The security arrangements were made by the local administration for the smooth conduct of this auspicious event.
Prominent citizens Mast Nath Yogi, Ex MLC Naresh Kumar Gupta, Neeraj Singh Manhas, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhadarwah Virendar Razdan, SHO Bhadarwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal were accompanying the Jhankies.
According to reports similar Jhankis were also taken out from Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Drabshalla, Batote, Assar, Bagger, Kheleni, Seri, Bhalla,Lehota, Kulhand and other areas of Chenab Valley to celebrate the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami.
Meanwhile Vice Chairperson DDC Doda, Sangeeta Bhagat greeted people on this auspicious day and hoped that this festival will be a harbinger of peace, harmony, Development across UT of J&K especially District Doda.