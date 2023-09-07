Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety in Doda

Doda: The Lord Krishna’s birthday, also known as ‘Janamashtami,’ was celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour across the district Doda.

The Temples were decorated, and ‘Shoba Yatra’ was taken out as per the traditional celebrations by locals in Bhaderwah and Doda town.

In Doda town, the temples decorated with lights and flowers added to the festive atmosphere amid singing of Bhajan in Praise of Lord Krishna.

Shoba Yatra, taken from Radhey Sham Mandir and Shiv Mandir, culminated at Ram Lila ground Tondwah.

Similar Shoba Yatra was taken out in Bhaderwah. Prayers were offered during the night. Muslim neighbours greeted devotees warmly, continuing the tradition of brotherhood and harmony. Foolproof security arrangements were made by the administration along with deployment of the Duty Magistrates across the district, especially in Doda and Bhaderwah towns for the smooth celebration of the festival.

In his message, Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan greeted the people and prayed that Janamashtmi, the day of birth of Bhagwan Krishan on earth may guide us all on the righteous path.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the diverse cultural heritage of the district and fostering harmony among its communities.