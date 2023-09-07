Janmashtami processions taken out in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The district Kishtwar today witnessed an overwhelming convergence of thousands of devotees who came together to celebrate the joyous occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across the district of Kishtwar with deep religious fervor. Temples throughout the district were adorned with devotees who thronged in from the early hours of the morning to participate in the sacred festivities.

At Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot, the day commenced with the performance of rituals associated with Shri Krishna Janmashtami, including an early morning Hawan followed by the solemn Poorna Ahuti ceremony.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the religious processions conducted at every nook and corner of the district following a long-standing tradition.