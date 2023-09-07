Janmashtami processions taken out in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The district Kishtwar today witnessed an overwhelming convergence of thousands of devotees who came together to celebrate the joyous occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with immense devotion and enthusiasm.
Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated across the district of Kishtwar with deep religious fervor. Temples throughout the district were adorned with devotees who thronged in from the early hours of the morning to participate in the sacred festivities.
At Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot, the day commenced with the performance of rituals associated with Shri Krishna Janmashtami, including an early morning Hawan followed by the solemn Poorna Ahuti ceremony.
One of the highlights of the celebration was the religious processions conducted at every nook and corner of the district following a long-standing tradition.
In Kishtwar, the main Shobha Yatra began at Gori Shankar Mandir and proceeded through Parade Ground, Dakbunglow Road, Shaheedi Road, Om Mehta Chowk, Bus Stand, and concluded at Ram Mandir. Thousands of devotees, accompanied by representatives of Sanatan Dharma Sabha and Ekal Abhiyan, chanted bhajans and kirtans as they moved along the procession. The Shobha Yatra was filled with the vibrant colors of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha, and it was led by Jhankies joining from the town and its adjoining villages.
The procession witnessed the active participation of Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav and SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmed Poswal. They not only joined the procession but also oversaw security, traffic management, and other logistical arrangements.
The event was also graced by the presence of ADDC Kishtwar Sham Lal, ADC Kishtwar Inderjeet Singh Parihar, ACR Varunjeet Singh Charak, Dy DEO Naresh Kumar, Tehsildar Kishtwar Muneeb Umar, State Taxes Officer Maneet Sharma, along with other civil, police, and army officers who extended their congratulations to the people of Kishtwar on the joyous occasion of Janmashtami.
The district administration left no stone unturned in ensuring the smooth conduct of the celebration by providing foolproof security, efficient traffic management, medical facilities, and adequate water and sanitation facilities.
Prominent socio-religious figures including Mahant Shri Ram Sharan Das Ji, District President of Sanatan Dharma Sabha Kishtwar, Surinder Kumar Sen, and former Minister Sunil Sharma joined thousands of devotees in celebrating the auspicious day at Gori Shankar Mandir Kishtwar.