Janmashtami processions taken out in Ramban

Ramban, Aug 19: Janmashtami processions were taken out here today.
The procession started from a temple at Bowli Bazaar and moved to different areas including court road, Upper Bazaar, Cafeteria Morh, Bus Stand, Lower Maitra, Upper Maitra and Masjid Market.
The procession attended by the local Hindu population including women and children culminated at Raghunath Mandir after passing through Jammu Srinagar National Highway and crossing the Masjid Market. Those participating in the procession were chanting religious slogans and beating drums. Most of the participants were dancing to the tunes of the drums. Markets and temples of the town were specially decorated for the festival.
Before the start of Shobha Yatra pooja of Jhankis was performed at the temples. A huge rush of devotees was witnessed in the Ragunath temple where hundreds of devotees offered prayers and the idols of lord Krishana and Radha were beautifully decorated. Hundreds of Hindu devotees participated in these Shobha Yatras. The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the security of the procession. Senior police and civil administration officers of Ramban along with a strong posse of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K police accompanied the rally and were seen personally monitoring security arrangements for the procession.
Residents of the old district headquarter town erected welcome banners en route for the procession and they had made elaborate arrangements for the procession.