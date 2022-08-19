Janmashtami processions taken out in Ramban

Before the start of Shobha Yatra pooja of Jhankis was performed at the temples. A huge rush of devotees was witnessed in the Ragunath temple where hundreds of devotees offered prayers and the idols of lord Krishana and Radha were beautifully decorated. Hundreds of Hindu devotees participated in these Shobha Yatras. The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the security of the procession. Senior police and civil administration officers of Ramban along with a strong posse of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K police accompanied the rally and were seen personally monitoring security arrangements for the procession.

Residents of the old district headquarter town erected welcome banners en route for the procession and they had made elaborate arrangements for the procession.