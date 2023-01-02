J&K Bank Cash Recycle Machine inaugurated in  Ramban

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam thanking the J&K Bank authorities called it a New Year gift to the people of Ramban which would benefit locals immensely. He also requested them to install CRMs at other places in Ramban district like Gool, Batote, and Banihal and also to press into service the mobile ATMs across the district.

He said that the machine will specifically cater to the traders and businessmen community as well as the local population of the area for saving their valuable time and efforts.