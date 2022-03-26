J&K BJP chief indirectly invites Farooq to join saffron party

In 2016, the BJP Legislature Party formed government in Jammu and Kashmir with coalition partner Peoples Democratic Party and Mehbooba Mufti became the chief minister. In June 2018, the alliance came to and end.

We are witnessing huge enthusiastic crowds, irrespective of their religion, at our rallies everywhere, be it Ramban the day before yesterday, Kishtwar on Friday or Doda. All ways are leading to the BJP. No one can stop us from forming the next government with our own chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir, he said in the event held to garner public support for the party, as the assembly elections are likely to be held later this year.

The BJP is the fastest growing party in both regions -- Jammu and Kashmir -- as the people have rejected the National Conference, PDP and Congress who have only sucked the blood of the poor over the past many decades of their rule, he said.

Raina alleged that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coming together of several parties, including the National Conference, PDP and Communist Party of India (Marxist), was poisoning the minds of the people in a bid to divide them in the name of Muslims and Hindus.