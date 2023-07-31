J&K High Court quashes govt order to seal two seminaries in Kishtwar

The Court found that the sealing order was issued without a proper enquiry or sufficient evidence supporting the allegations made against them. The case titled "Raj Ali and others Vs Union of India and others" was presided over by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, reported Bar and Bench.

The court's decision came after it was brought to light that the decision to seal the two seminaries was taken without granting the management an opportunity to present their side of the case, thus violating the principles of natural justice.

The ADC's order had linked the sealed Madarsas to the Maulana Ali Miyan Educational Trust, Bathindi, which was previously deemed anti-national and anti-social by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, on June 14, 2023.

However, it was later clarified that the two seminaries in question had no connection to this particular Trust. The Court noted that the sealing order was passed without conducting a fair hearing or initiating any enquiry into the matter.