J&K: Northern Army Commander pays tribute to technician killed in chopper crash

An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission crashed while making a 'precautionary landing' on the banks of Marua River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, officials said on Thursday. As per the statement, there were two pilots and a technician on board. The condition of two injured pilots was reported to be stable.

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & All Ranks #Northern Command offer tribute to supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, in the line of duty during Operational flying of ALH MK III near #Kishtwar #JammuKashmir & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family," the official Twitter account of Northern Command of the Indian Army posted.

The pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a 'precautionary landing' at about 11.15 hours on May 4.