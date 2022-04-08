J&K: Sanasar Tulip Garden reopens to public

This year, the government expanded the tulip garden and included additional 5 acres land provided by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) to the department at Sanasar, DDC Chairperson Shan said.

Set against the backdrop of picturesque hills, the tulip garden at Sanasar in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has reopened to visitors, marking the beginning of a new tourist season in the Union Territory. @dcramban/Twitter