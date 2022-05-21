J&K tunnel collapse: Operation to rescue missing labourers resumes

Their chances of survival are, however, bleak, they said.

A labourer was killed and three others rescued when the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

The officials identified the deceased labourer as Sudhir Roy (31), a native of West Bengal.

"Operation for 09 missing persons at Khooni Nallah adit tunnel site feared trapped inside debris began at 5.30 am early morning today (Saturday) and continues. NDRF and SDRF part of the operation," Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said in a tweet.