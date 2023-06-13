J&K: Two govt school buildings damaged in Kishtwar after earthquake

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media showing cracks in several buildings in the area.

It was massive earthquake and maximum structures in Doda have developed cracks. "We have reports about collapse of the roof of a school following the earthquake," said an official in Doda.

"We are getting calls from everywhere. However, very less reports of collapse of structures but there are reports of massive damages to property due to cracks in buildings," the official said while informing that they have yet to get accurate figures and the teams have been sent to the areas where ever the administration has received reports.

More details are awaited.