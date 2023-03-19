J&K Yateem Foundation distributes Ramadhan ration kits among widows in Bhaderwah

A pre-Ramadhan function was organised by J&K Yateem Foundation at it’s Bhaderwah headquarter located at Qilla Mohallah in which a large number of guests, donors, volunteers and destitute participated. The programme was organised under the supervision of district representative Showket Hayat Malik, while ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary was the chief guest and Senior Prosecuting Officer Mustafa Riaz Khan was the guest of honour. The programme started with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran by the volunteer of the organisation Aqib Nazir, who also presented a Naat.

ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary while appreciating the concrete steps of J&K Yateem Foundation, emphasized the need to work for the welfare of widows, orphans, patients and other destitute so that they may share the happiness and blessings of the Holy month of Ramadhan.