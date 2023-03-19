J&K Yateem Foundation distributes Ramadhan ration kits among widows in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, Mar 19: While extending their helping hand to the most needy section of the society in view of upcoming Ramadhan festival, J&K Yateem Foundation distributed ration and other grocery items among 100 widows in Bhaderwah on Sunday.
A pre-Ramadhan function was organised by J&K Yateem Foundation at it’s Bhaderwah headquarter located at Qilla Mohallah in which a large number of guests, donors, volunteers and destitute participated. The programme was organised under the supervision of district representative Showket Hayat Malik, while ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary was the chief guest and Senior Prosecuting Officer Mustafa Riaz Khan was the guest of honour. The programme started with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran by the volunteer of the organisation Aqib Nazir, who also presented a Naat.
ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary while appreciating the concrete steps of J&K Yateem Foundation, emphasized the need to work for the welfare of widows, orphans, patients and other destitute so that they may share the happiness and blessings of the Holy month of Ramadhan.
On the occasion, relief in the form of ration kits containing food items and other grocery items were distributed among 100 widows belonging to poor families.
“We get donations from both Muslims and non Muslims and like-wise beneficiaries are also from both communities,” said Sr Volunteer Irshad Ahmed Rangrez.
“Under our WWP, we usually transfer the money to accounts of the beneficiaries but in addition to that, today we are distributing ration and other grocery items among 100 widows, especially for the holy month of Ramadan,” Rangrez added.