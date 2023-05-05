Chenab Valley

JKEDI, Skill Development Directorate J&K organise Entrepreneurship Awareness programmes

GK NEWS SERVICE

Kishtwar, May 5: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) District Office  Kishtwar, in collaboration with Directorate of Skill development J&K organised  Entrepreneurship Awareness programmes here in ITI & Govt. Polytechnic.

The aim of this programme was to strengthen the overall Entrepreneurship ecosystem, develop an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth at an early stage and enable them to overcome the challenges of launching a business venture.

Waseem Afzal Naik (District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Kishtwar) gave an overview of how to start a new business & how to enable young minds to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

