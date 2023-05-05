JKEDI, Skill Development Directorate J&K organise Entrepreneurship Awareness programmes

Kishtwar, May 5: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) District Office Kishtwar, in collaboration with Directorate of Skill development J&K organised Entrepreneurship Awareness programmes here in ITI & Govt. Polytechnic.
The aim of this programme was to strengthen the overall Entrepreneurship ecosystem, develop an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth at an early stage and enable them to overcome the challenges of launching a business venture.
Waseem Afzal Naik (District Nodal Officer, JKEDI Kishtwar) gave an overview of how to start a new business & how to enable young minds to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.