Journey to Doda to become much easier as NHIDCL completes excavation of Khellani tunnel

The estimated cost of 1.574 km Khellani tunnel project is Rs 431.28 crore and is expected to be completed in two years.

By completing the excavation within stipulated time, it is expected that the work on the ambitious road project will go on fast track. Besides the excavated one, there are going to be four more tunnels which are coming up in due course of time.

Harjeet Singh, senior site engineer NHIDCL said, "the breakthrough was made on 24th Feb and because of the loose strata, we are in process of stabilizing it and within another 10 days the work will be completed and in next 7 to 8 months, this tunnel will be made motor-able."