Justice Tashi Rabstan takes stock of facilities at District Jail Bhaderwah

Jammu: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and also Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, on Saturday visited District Jail Bhaderwah to take stock of facilities being provided to the jail inmates.

Justice Tashi Rabstan was accompanied by Sunit Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and Kameshwar Puri, Additional SP, Bhaderwah.

On his arrival Justice Tashi was received by Superintendent, District Jail, Bhaderwah where after he visited all the barracks in the jail and found the same overcrowded.

On inquiry the Superintendent, informed the Justice Tashi that the said jail has a capacity of about 150 persons whereas, at present 187 inmates were lodged that include under trials, convicted prisoners and the persons detained under PSA.

He further informed that many inmates were shifted to Bhaderwah jail from different Districts of UT of J&K. It was also brought to the notice of Justice Tashi that no permanent doctor has been posted in the jail despite a sanctioned post whereas a doctor has been deputed to visit jail on weekly basis.