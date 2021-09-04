Kailash Yatra | With limited devotees, Charri Mubarak proceeds to KailashKund

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Charri Mubarak proceeded with limited devotees while following Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

The Charri Mubarak was taken out from the 2100-years-old Vasuki Nag Temple Gatha in the morning and while another mace from Vasuki Nag Temple VasikDheraBhadarwah was also taken along.

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and WazirVasuki Nag Temple VasikDhera, Naresh Kumar Gupta and senior leader Mast Nath Yogi also participated in the rituals of the ancient yatra at VasikDhera.

A large number of Nag devotees saw off the mace of the ancient KailashYatra while maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

Every year thousands of devotees participate in this ancient pilgrimage, not only from Jammu and Kashmir but from other areas of the country but due to the spread of coronavirus, the administration decided to only allow the holy mace to proceed towards KailashKund for the second consecutive year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhaderwah, Rakesh Kumar said that tight security arrangements were made while the area domination had already been done. The Charri Mubarak would reach the high altitude lake on Monday.

Ex-MLC and WazirVasuki Nag Temple VasikDhera, Naresh Kumar Gupta said that due to Covid-19 threat, only the Charri Mubarak had been allowed to move towards KailashKund this year too.

“We hope that VasukiNagji will cure our problems with his blessings,” he said.

According to the local beliefs, KailashKund was the original abode of lord Shiva but he gave it to Vasuki Nag and himself went to live at Manmahesh in Bharmour, Himachal Pradesh.

KailashYatra commences on the 14th day after ‘ShravanPurnima’.

This yatra is considered as one of the toughest as yatris have to trek 21 km of steep Kailash mountain range to reach the holy Kund (lake) where devotees take a dip in the ice-cold water to take the blessings of the serpent god.