Chenab Valley
Kargil Vijay Diwas | Army organises various events across Ramban district
Ramban, July 26: To commemorate 24 years of victory over Pakistan during the Kargil conflict in 1999 and to portray the valour and sacrifices of our brave soldiers, various events were conducted by the Indian Army at Ramban , Banihal , Delta Force Headquarter , Dharmund, Batote paying homage to the gallant warriors.
The two-day event was filled with a series of activities starting with a drawing competition, essay writing, Rakhi making, Run for Martyrs followed by prize distribution to the winners of various events.
The children from local schools enthusiastically participated in these events held at the Government Middle School Dharmund, Government Middle School Batote, Government Middle School Thopal and Government Primary School Mainal.