Karma Panchayat declared drug free

Ramban, Sep 29: Karma panchayat in Ramban district has been declared drug-free by police.
The police sources said under the Nasha Mukt campaign SSP, Ramban Mohita Sharma along with ASP, Gaurav Mahajan and SHO Chanderkote Inspector visited Karma Panchayat which was declared a drug-free Panchyat
SSP Ramban was welcomed by Sarpanch, Panch and other respectable citizens of the Panchayat.
The programme started with the inauguration of singn board written Drug-Free Panchayat at Karma followed by a pledge ceremony which was attended by the locals of the Panchayat.
While speaking on the occasion SSP, Mohita Sharam briefed the public regarding the various parameters which were verified before declaring the Panchayat Karma as Drug-Free.