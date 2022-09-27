Kidnapped infant recovered by police in Kishtwar, kidnapper woman arrested

Srinagar Sept 27: Police on Tuesday recovered an infant boy kidnapped by a woman, who has also been arrested.
The infant was kidnapped by the woman who concealed her identity with a veil at District Hospital Kishtwar where he was brought by the family for a check-up.
SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Bhat confirmed that the infant has been recovered and the woman kidnapper taken into custody. An FIR has been registered into the incident.
“General public and media in Kishtwar played a major role in the recovery of the kidnapped boy,” said the , the SSP said in a statement.
“The working of all the police stations was stopped and they were tasked to trace the kidnapped boy. With collective efforts of all of us, the general public, and media, we were able to recover the kidnapped boy,” he said. The baby has been taken to the hospital for his medical checkup.