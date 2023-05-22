Kishtwar Admin collaborates with Aakash, BYJU'S to launch NEET coaching

Jammu, May 22: In a groundbreaking move, the District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Aakash and BYJU'S, launched a unique offline online coaching program for NEET aspirants of district Kishtwar.
The inaugural ceremony took place at the newly constructed auditorium of Government Degree College (GDC) Kishtwar, witnessed by several officials and around 200 enrolled NEET students.
The programme featured the presence of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on the digital platform, who inaugurated the coaching programme through virtual mode.
The Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, ADDC Kishtwar Sham Lal, ACR Kishtwar Varunjeet Singh Charak, GM CVPP Saleem Wani, Principal GDC Dr. Jyoti Parihar along with other notable personalities including BDC Chairman Nagseni Mohammed Ashraf and DDC Kishtwar Zakir Hussain Batt, staff of CEO office, GDC Kishtwar and various higher secondaries of Kishtwar were present in the function.
CEO Kishtwar, Prehlad Bhagat, and faculty members of Aakash and BYJU'S attended the ceremony through virtual mode.
Addressing the audience, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, highlighted the initiative taken by the District Administration Kishtwar to provide coaching to financially disadvantaged students, particularly girls, who faced challenges in accessing coaching outside the district. The programme offers both online and offline classes, utilising the state-of-the-art auditorium with its recently installed projector facility at GDC Kishtwar.
Scheduled to commence on May 25, the 10-month course will include interactive sessions and doubt-clearance opportunities facilitated by experienced faculty members from Akash and BYJU'S.
The coaching program aims to ensure an efficient learning experience, supported by logistic arrangements, advanced audio-visual aids, and comfortable seating arrangements besides other incentives for NEET aspirants including All India Test Services, premium content e-subscription and live doubt-solving sessions.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, during his speech, extended his best wishes to the NEET aspirants and encouraged them to make the most of this initiative. He commended the District Administration Kishtwar, led by Dr. Devansh Yadav, for their proactive efforts in promoting educational welfare and introducing productive initiatives for the betterment of the community.
The inaugural ceremony also featured introductory sessions conducted by faculty members from Aakash and BYJU'S, providing students with an insight into the course content and its salient features.
The District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Aakash and BYJU'S, aims to empower NEET aspirants and provide equal educational opportunities for students in the region. This groundbreaking initiative sets a precedent for future educational programmes, fostering a prosperous career path for the deserving students of Kishtwar.