Kishtwar Admin enlists 1300 dropout students for back to school programme

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmirthat, “Around 7500 students from across Kishtwar district are being provided 100 percent free of cost subscription for online tuition through BYJU’s in the month of November and December (winter season).”

Dr Yadav said that, “Many people in this remote district cannot afford fees from BYJU’s. That is why the administration took the initiative as the schools get closed during winters and students remain confined to their houses.”