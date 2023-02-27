Kishtwar Admin enlists 1300 dropout students for back to school programme
Jammu, Feb 27: To revamp the education sector in Kishtwar, district administration with the assistance of the education department has been providing education to more than 1300 dropout students belonging to Schedule Tribe and other marginalized sections of society under bridge course (stepping stone) and has provided free of cost subscription to 7500 students for online studies from BYJU’s.
Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmirthat, “Around 7500 students from across Kishtwar district are being provided 100 percent free of cost subscription for online tuition through BYJU’s in the month of November and December (winter season).”
Dr Yadav said that, “Many people in this remote district cannot afford fees from BYJU’s. That is why the administration took the initiative as the schools get closed during winters and students remain confined to their houses.”
He said that “The teachers of the education department were also provided training on how to use the APP and the students who were enrolled for the BYJU tuition who are attending their classes use mobile phones for online coaching/classes.”
The students will continue to use the online teaching for the next ten months starting from November 2022. The BYJU’s teaching will help the students from class 4 to 10 to attend their classes and clear their doubts in the respective subjects using the online mode.
As far as promoting education in Schedule Tribe and other economically weaker sections is concerned, he informed that the administration with the help of panchayats and education department has identified 2100 students who were school dropouts or those who never enrolled in the schools in Kishtwar.
In the year 2021, the education department had identified school drop outs and those who were never enrolled across the Union Territory. However, no further action was taken on the basis of the report, an officer said.
However, the administration with the support from DIET and the Education Department started a “bridge course” in Kishtwar i.e., stepping stone for the students who are not attending schools.
“We have identified 2100 out of school children and accordingly, a panchayat wise list of such children was prepared. We offered them with a bridge course. Before providing the course, in the month of January, administrative officers from top to bottom visited each panchayats across Kishtwar and held meetings with the panchayat members,” the officer said.