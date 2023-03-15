Kishtwar Admin gears up to hold Sinthan Pass Festival

The Sinthan Top is a highest motorable mountain pass that connects Kishtwar district with Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir and is 12, 414 ft above the sea level. This pass is the highest mountain pass in J&K followed by Zojila Pass in the Himalayas i.e., 11, 500 ft in Kargil, Ladakh Union Territory.

“For the first time in history, we have opened Sinthan Pass in the month of February,” Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir.