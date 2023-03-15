Kishtwar Admin gears up to hold Sinthan Pass Festival

Jammu, Mar 15: The district administration Kishtwar in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism Jammu and other government departments has geared up to celebrate Sinthan Pass Festival on March 19.
The Sinthan Top is a highest motorable mountain pass that connects Kishtwar district with Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir and is 12, 414 ft above the sea level. This pass is the highest mountain pass in J&K followed by Zojila Pass in the Himalayas i.e., 11, 500 ft in Kargil, Ladakh Union Territory.
“For the first time in history, we have opened Sinthan Pass in the month of February,” Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav told Greater Kashmir.
The District Administration Kishtwar in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, Kishtwar Development Authority, JKAACL, and Indian Army is going to organize the festival at Sinthan Maidan on March 19 in which live performance of famous singers Zahida Taranum, and Naseem ul Haq will also be organised in the Sinthan maidan surrounded by snow-capped mountains and mesmerizing views.
“The public movement has started with the festival. More tourists will be attracted to the pass that connects two districts i.e., Kishtwar with Anantnag,” the DC said, adding that they were expecting a boom in the tourism sector and employment opportunities for the locals.
In collaboration with various departments, he said that they will organize the cultural performance, food stalls, snow-based activities, snow skiing, paragliding etc. Snow scooters, snow rafting, snow volleyball, and snow marathon will also be organized.
He informed that over 60 bikers from Jammu district will also participate in the festival to make Jammu and Kashmir drug-addiction-free. The bikers will complete the biking circuit of Chenab Valley with a mission to raise awareness among the youth against drug addiction.
He said that the food stalls, Self Help Group’s "stalls, etc will be available at the Sinthan top to make the event successful and to provide facilities to the tourists/ visitors."
He said that the administration is in the process of finalizing the list of entrepreneurs who wish to set up their stalls and the authorities will help them with transportation and other facilities.