Kishtwar Admin holds voters’ education programme

Kishtwar, Oct 10: On the directions and under the overall supervision of District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Dr Devansh Yadav, a series of awareness activities were today held across Kishtwar district under the aegis of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme.
The events were organized in the Government Colleges of all the three Assembly constituencies Viz 48-Inderwal, 49-Kishtwar and 50-Paddar of District Kishtwar.
Simultaneous camps under Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2022 were also held for the registration of Voter ID and Aadhar linkage of electors at these places.
More than 200 students and staff took part in the SVEEP activities in Govt Polytechnic College Kishtwar.
ADC, (ERO) , Kishori Lal Sharma; Dy DEO, Naresh Kumar; Principal Polytechnic College; Tehsildar, Pramood Kumar; ENT, Sajjad Ahmed, Lecturers Riaz Ahmed Butt remained present on the occasion.
The participants were sensitised about the importance of being a voter through IEC activities like NukKad Natak, Cultural skits and Painting Competition involving students of Polytechnic College. Besides, the participants were also educated about the online portal for registration of voters i. e, National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) and Mobile Voter Helpline App.
Registration Camp for on the spot registration of age specific college students/Voters was also conducted. The registration forms were distributed and filled in forms were received from the eligible voters.
The ERO, the Dy DEO and Lecturers threw light on various aspects of being a voter and urged the age specific students (who have attained the 18 yrs of age as on 1st Oct 2022} to enroll themselves in Electoral list besides further disseminate the awareness among existing voters for modifications in the list, if any.
Similar awareness programme was conducted in GDC Paddar to encourage maximum participation of electors. A Workshop cum awareness Rally on Special Summary Revision under SVEEP was organised at GDC Chatroo under the guidance of Registration Officer 48-Inderwal (Assistant Commissioner Revenue), Varunjeet Charak.
The workshop was held under the supervision of Dr Shafqat Hussain Rafiqi, Principal GDC Chatroo.