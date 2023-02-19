Kishtwar Admin hosts parent-teacher meet on NEET, JEE-IIT coaching

Kishtwar, Feb 19 : District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Office of Chief Education Officer, today hosted a meeting of the parents, teachers and the aspirants about online-offline NEET JEE-IIT coaching programme being rolled out in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav presided over the meeting in presence of Chief Education Officer, Sudarshan Kumar Sharma, lecturers, teachers and parents of aspirants. Principals from different government and private institutions participated in the workshop.
At the outset, the participants were apprised about the initiative of the district administration to conduct the online-offline coaching classes in the district being provided by the renowned teachers/coaching guides of the country.
The participants gave suggestions and feedback about the coaching programme and the same were noted down for consideration to create an enabling environment for the proposed coaching programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar stressed teachers and parents to work together with district Administration and make the proposed coaching programme a grand success.
He encouraged parents to ensure maximum registration of the aspirants preparing for the NEET and JEE-IIT exams and urged parents and teachers to spread awareness among the students about the coaching. He said the aspirants can apply on the link: https://forms.gle/y2dtoJXkt9cqLJtL7
He further informed that aspirants can visit District Administration Kishtwar Facebook page and register themselves on the link, besides the aspirants and parents can contact the administration for any help and avail the golden opportunity at their home town with minimal charges.
The CEO asked the aspirants to avail this grand opportunity by utilizing the services of prominent coaching institutes/tutors in their home town.
Parents and teachers evinced a positive response and thanked District Administration Kishtwar for their valuable efforts and showing great concern for the future of their children.