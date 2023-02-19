Kishtwar Admin hosts parent-teacher meet on NEET, JEE-IIT coaching

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav presided over the meeting in presence of Chief Education Officer, Sudarshan Kumar Sharma, lecturers, teachers and parents of aspirants. Principals from different government and private institutions participated in the workshop.

At the outset, the participants were apprised about the initiative of the district administration to conduct the online-offline coaching classes in the district being provided by the renowned teachers/coaching guides of the country.