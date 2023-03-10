Kishtwar Admin to promote offbeat tourist destinations

The media persons were briefed about the arrangements for different activities, such as cultural programmes, transportation, snow games, installation of stalls, etc. to ensure a successful and attractive event.

The Sinthan Festival will include Bike rally, Snow Skiing, Snow volleyball, Snow and paragliding, and musical presentations by various famous and local singers of UT of J&K. The DC urged the media persons to promote the tourism sector of the district and give wide coverage to the event, as the district has great potential to be explored through social media.