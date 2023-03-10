Kishtwar Admin to promote offbeat tourist destinations

Kishtwar, Mar 10: Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav, held a meeting with the media fraternity of the district to discuss the promotion of offbeat tourism destinations in the district and the upcoming winter Sinthan Festival today.
The media persons were briefed about the arrangements for different activities, such as cultural programmes, transportation, snow games, installation of stalls, etc. to ensure a successful and attractive event.
The Sinthan Festival will include Bike rally, Snow Skiing, Snow volleyball, Snow and paragliding, and musical presentations by various famous and local singers of UT of J&K. The DC urged the media persons to promote the tourism sector of the district and give wide coverage to the event, as the district has great potential to be explored through social media.
The District Administration is focused on promoting unexplored tourist destinations in the district, and the DC stated that a series of tourism activities will be organized in the near future to tap the tourism potential of the district. DIO Kishtwar Kuldeep Kumar and media persons from different media organisations were present in the meeting.