Kishtwar Admin urges youth trainees to promote sustainable development

Kishtwar, Apr 1: Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav met with youth trainees from the Community Leadership Executive Course at IIM Jammu today.
During the meeting, Dr Yadav emphasised the importance of strengthening Youth Clubs and ensuring drug-free societies in their respective blocks. He also urged the trainees to play a crucial role in regional development by implementing what they learned in the training program.
The trainees were encouraged to utilise their newly acquired skills and knowledge to promote sustainable development in the district.
The trainees shared their experiences of the program, which covered critical areas such as government schemes, drug abuse, and skill enhancement. Dr Yadav encouraged the trainees to fulfill their roles and responsibilities diligently to achieve the desired outcomes.
The trainees pledged to constitute Youth Clubs in their area and ensure the mobilisation of youth and community awareness on various education, sports, and developmental initiatives of the government.
The Community Leadership Executive Course successfully concluded on March 31 after running for five days from March 27. The programme was aimed to equip the trainees with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead their communities towards sustainable development.
The meeting was attended by officers from the Government Polytechnic College Kishtwar, Mission Youth, and the trainees themselves.
The program was a CSR initiative led by Director IIM Jammu in collaboration with the District Administration Kishtwar, Mission Youth and Government Polytechnic College Kishtwar.