Kishtwar advocate’s demise mourned

Kishtwar, Oct 17: National Health Mission (NHM) Association Kishtwar president and Medical Officer Dr Nazir Hussain Tuesday condoled the untimely demise of a dedicated advocate of district Wasil Doolwal.
In a press statement, Dr Nazir said that Wasil Doolwal, had committed his life to serve the less fortunate as a passionate advocate fighting for the rights of the underprivileged.
Dr Hilal Rafiq Doolwal, an NHM employee in block Dachhan, was the brother of the late Wasil Doolwal.
Dr Nazir, in his condolence message, emphasized the selflessness and unwavering commitment displayed by Wasil in his pursuit of helping the disadvantaged.
He shared his heartfelt condolences to the Doolwal family, including Mansoor Doolwal, a Senior Assistant at the District Hospital in Kishtwar and the uncle of Dr Hilal and Wasil Doolwal.
“The entire community mourns the loss of a compassionate soul who dedicated himself to the betterment of society. The passing away of Wasil Doolwal left a void in Kishtwar, but his legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps,” Dr Nazir said.