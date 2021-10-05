Kishtwar cloudburst: Wildlife guard's body recovered after 70 days

News agency GNS quoted a police official saying the body of the man was spotted near Donagrari Anathnalla River.



The body was later recovered and identified as Bashir Ahmed, 45, son of Rustam Ali Tantray of Hounzer Anathnalla Dachhan. Bashir was employee of Wildlife Department as guard and was missing among several others during the cloud burst at Hounzer Dachhan on intervening night of 27 and 28 July.

The body has been shifted to PHC Dachhan for postmortem and other legal formalities, the police official told GNS.

Pertinently, seven persons were killed and eight women among 19 persons went missing following the cloudburst and subsequent flash floods in the remote village.