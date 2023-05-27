Kishtwar deaths: Mian Altaf expresses grief, demands compensation for next of kin

Srinagar, May 27: Senior National Conference leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmed has expressed grief over the tragic incident in Kishtwar district in which four family members of a nomadic family died.
In a statement, Mian Altaf Ahmed said that the loss of lives in such an unforeseen tragedy is deeply saddening and expressed sympathy and support with the affected family.
Mian Altaf said that the community has been badly affected by the inclement weather conditions, and during the seasonal migration to upper reaches, they have lost livestock besides facing harsh weather conditions.
Mian Altaf urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family. He also demanded adequate compensation for the devastated family to alleviate their suffering and assist them in rebuilding their lives.
Mian Altaf urged the LG administration to provide relief and compensation to the families who were hit by inclement weather and suffered losses.
Four members of a family, including a couple, were killed when a tree fell on their mud house due to inclement weather in the Bhalna forest area of Keshwan belt in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The nomad family was on its way to Dachhan with its livestock.