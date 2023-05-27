Kishtwar deaths: Mian Altaf expresses grief, demands compensation for next of kin

In a statement, Mian Altaf Ahmed said that the loss of lives in such an unforeseen tragedy is deeply saddening and expressed sympathy and support with the affected family.

Mian Altaf said that the community has been badly affected by the inclement weather conditions, and during the seasonal migration to upper reaches, they have lost livestock besides facing harsh weather conditions.

Mian Altaf urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family. He also demanded adequate compensation for the devastated family to alleviate their suffering and assist them in rebuilding their lives.