'Kishtwar emerges as North India's power hub’

The District Development Commissioner gave a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes besides the status of various iconic development projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the chair that a large number of works taken under different CSS were completed and the rest were at different stages of execution in the district.

Besides, DC Kishtwar gave a detailed insight about the action taken report of various issues highlighted in the previous DISHA meeting.

On enquiring about the status of air strip taken up under Civil Aviation Ministry GOI, DC Kishtwar apprised that the various codal formalities of the project were completed and on visit of the technical team, the project would be finalised.

The chair asked for collaboration with the concerned to conduct the visit of the technical team so that work on the said project of national importance could be started.

While reviewing the sector wise progress of the district Kishtwar, Dr Jitendra stressed the administration to give a major fillip to the tourism sector in the district. He stressed to lay focus on the potential areas of tourism like the religious tourism, trekking and mountaineering, adventure tourism and upgradation of camping sites in the district to attract the larger tourist footfall in the district.

He stressed for bringing the areas of Machail, Sarthal under the tourism circuit on priority basis and linking the tourism sector with the Mission Youth schemes for the larger benefit of youths.

While speaking in the meeting, the Union Minister also reiterated, “Kishtwar district is a hub of five major upcoming hydroelectric Power Projects with huge power generation capacity which can be of great potential to meet the needs of the power sector in the UT and country in the coming time.” He further added that tapping of solar energy would further augment the power needs in far flung areas of the district.

DC Kishtwar apprised him that in this regard, there was a proposal of installation of 1 MVA Solar plant at Machail area of Paddar. The Union Minister directed to expedite the process of identification of the 40 Kanals of land for said project in collaboration with JAKEDA.