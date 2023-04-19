Kishtwar gears up to host Sinthan Festival

Kishtwar: The modalities for the successful conduct of the Sinthan Festival were today discussed at an official meeting here.

According to a press release, the meeting of the district administration Kishtwar was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav.

The festival is scheduled to take place for two days on April 29 and April 30 at Sinthan Maidan.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; SDM Paddar, Dr. Rishi Kumar; SDM Chatroo/Marwah, Dr. Mohsin Raza; DPO Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, district and sectoral officers, and officials of Jammu & Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture & Languages.