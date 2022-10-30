Kishtwar landslides: Four dead, nine injured as rescue operation ends

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that last evening there was a landslide, trapping a JCB operator and few others at work in the Rattle power project. As the rescue operation was launched, there was another landslide, trapping a few more persons. Nine people including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to nearby Doda hospital, an official said.

The rescue operation to trace those trapped continued and concluded with the recovery of three bodies today, he said. One body was recovered last night.