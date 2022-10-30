Kishtwar landslides: Four dead, nine injured as rescue operation ends

Srinagar, Oct 30: Four persons including a policeman were killed and nine persons were injured as rescue operation following two landslides at Ratle power project in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar concluded on Sunday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that last evening there was a landslide, trapping a JCB operator and few others at work in the Rattle power project. As the rescue operation was launched, there was another landslide, trapping a few more persons. Nine people including a police Sub Inspector were rescued in injured condition and shifted to nearby Doda hospital, an official said.
The rescue operation to trace those trapped continued and concluded with the recovery of three bodies today, he said. One body was recovered last night.
Station House Officer Kishtwar Abid Bukhari identified the deceased as policeman Mohammad Yakoob (Sgct) son of Fazal Din of Mahi Nagni, Thathri Doda, Manoj son of Hari Lal of Gujjer Kothan, Drabhshalla, Sachin son of Angrez Singh of Salana and Moin Ahmed son of Mohammad Hafiz Matto of Drabhshalla.
The injured include ASI Mohd Afzal of Parastan Rambn, Vinood of Drabshalla, Asif Mushtaq of Bhadwrwah, Babu Ram of Drabshalla, Zubir Ahmed of Dugga Saroor, Bodh Raj Parihar of Drabshalla,
Pancham Singh of Salana Drabshalla and Mohammad Yaseen Najar of Dugga Drabshalla.