Kishtwar man arrested for sharing security sensitive info with Pak intelligence agency: police

"Enemy Agent Arrested in Kishtwar

Kishtwar Police along with 11RR arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid S/o Mohd Ibrahim caste Gujjar R/o Chergi Dool working as agent for #Pak based intelligence agency, " a police spokesman said..

"The said #Spy provides secret information of various Police establishment & security forces to #Pak Based Handler through various social media platforms.

Case FIR No 211/2022 U/sec.03 EAO Act stands registered at PS Kishtwar & the accused has confessed his involvement, " he added.