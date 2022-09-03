Kishtwar man arrested for sharing security sensitive info with Pak intelligence agency: police

Srinagar, Sep 3: Police on Saturday arrested a man in J&K's Kishtwar district over charges of sharing security sensitive information with Pakistan intelligence agency and establishment besides his handler.
"Enemy Agent Arrested in Kishtwar
Kishtwar Police along with 11RR arrested one person namely Abdul Wahid S/o Mohd Ibrahim caste Gujjar R/o Chergi Dool working as agent for #Pak based intelligence agency, " a police spokesman said..
"The said #Spy provides secret information of various Police establishment & security forces to #Pak Based Handler through various social media platforms.
Case FIR No 211/2022 U/sec.03 EAO Act stands registered at PS Kishtwar & the accused has confessed his involvement, " he added.
Police said that the accused was arrested following inputs developed by military intelligence about his suspicious activities that he was sharing information of the Indian Army with the Pak based terrorists.
Accordingly a joint operation was conducted with the continuous monitoring of the military intelligence by Kishtwar Police and 11 Rashtriya Rifles and the suspect was zeroed in for suspicion that he had shared information with the terrorists.
“It came to the light that one person is passing information pertaining to military deployment and their movement to his contacts (likely in terrorist organization) in Pakistan,” an official quoting preliminary investigation said.