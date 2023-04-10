Kishtwar police seal chicken shop

Ramban, Apr 10: Kishtwar Police sealed a chicken shop and booked its owner after a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen slaughtering a bulk of chicken in an inhumane and cruel manner in Bus Stand Kishtwar.
Police said a purportedly video went viral on social media in which a man was seen slaughtering a bulk of chicken in an inhumane and cruel manner .
Taking serious note SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal directed SHO Police Station Kishtwar Inspector Abid Bukhari along with Food and safety Inspector Kishtwar and Executive Magistrate raided and sealed the shop.
They said license of its owner was cancelled besides preventive proceedings under relevant sections of law was initiated against the erring butcher.