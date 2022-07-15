Kishtwar to be North India's major power hub: Dr Jitendra

Addressing a public rally through virtual mode from Jammu, as he could not make it to Kishtwar due to inclement weather, Dr Jitendra said that the surplus power from Kishtwar would not only be utilised for other parts of the UT, but would also be sold to other states. He lamented that the rich natural resources of Chenab were not exploited by the previous governments which ruled J&K for 60-65 years.

Pertinent to mention that 1000 MW Pakal Dul project, 624 MW Kiru project, 540 MW Kwar project and 930 MW Kirthai project are all located in close vicinity of each other along with 850 MW Ratle project, which has been revived as a Joint venture between the Centre and the UT.