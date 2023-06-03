Kishtwar to be North India’s major power hub: Dr Jitendra

Kishtwar, June 3: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar would become North India’s major “power hub” generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.
He stated this while convening a detailed meeting to review the progress of various hydroelectric power projects in Kishtwar and Doda districts. NHPC chairman Rajiv Vishnoi, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav and officials of central and UT governments updated the minister about the progress of the projects.
Notably Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology besides being MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was scheduled to address two public rallies at Nagseni and Dachhan respectively.
He, however, cancelled both the rallies as a mark of respect to the victims of the tragic train accident in Odisha and instead convened this meeting. Later, Dr Jitendra also visited the remote, far-flung, hilly region of Dachhan.
Former J&K minister Sunil Sharma, DDC members, local PRI representatives, BJP district president Chuni Lal, senior party leaders Tariq Keen, Pradeep Parihar, Captain Hukum Chand as well as a number of prominent citizens of the sub-region accompanied him during the visit.
Dr Jitendra said, “The surplus power from Kishtwar will not only be utilised for other parts of the UT, but could also be availed by other states. This is bound to make Kishtwar sub-region as a major power hub of North India.” He lamented that the rich natural resources of Chenab were not exploited by the previous governments which ruled J&K for 60-65 years.
He also assured 100 percent reservation for locals in unskilled jobs for these projects and promised to give preference to local talent in skilled manpower requirements.
The largest capacity project is Pakal Dul with a capacity of 1000 MW. Its estimated cost, as of now, is Rs 8,112.12 Cr and expected timeline of competition is 2025. Another major project is Kiru Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 4,285.59 Cr and the timeline in this case is also 2025.
Another project located about 43 km from Kishtwar is Kwar Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 4526.12 Cr and the timeline of competition is 54 months. About 25 kilometres upstream of Kiru Hydroelectric project is another Hydroelectric project Kirthai II Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 930 MW.
At the same time, 850 MW Ratle project has been revived as a joint venture between the centre and UT of J&K. In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW, while Dulhasti II Hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW.
“We have lost 65 years, due to myopic policies of the successive central governments. But soon after coming to power in 2014, the Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the North Eastern region, J&K and other backward regions at par with the more developed regions of the country,” he recalled.
Dr Jitendra said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner so as to reach the most needy or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration.” “Similarly, considering the emerging scenario of contemporary India, PM Modi has constantly boosted StartUps who should be capable of earning their own livelihood,” he said.
Dr Jitendra said revolutionary schemes like Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan, Ujjawala, Sauchalaya, PM Aawas, Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli and Ayushman reached every nook and corner of the country including in hilly and difficult terrains like Kishtwar. He said, “People are getting the benefits of welfare schemes without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement policy was rampant.” The Minister emphasised that these welfare measures brought crores of people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.
He said, areas with unexplored potential like Kishtwar, North-East and other hilly regions would play a pivotal role in the next 25 years of India’s journey and these regions, rather than the saturated states, would propel India as a frontline nation in the world, when it would be celebrating 100th year of independence in 2047.