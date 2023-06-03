Kishtwar to be North India’s major power hub: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be credited for having introduced a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner so as to reach the most needy or the last man in the last queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or vote consideration.” “Similarly, considering the emerging scenario of contemporary India, PM Modi has constantly boosted StartUps who should be capable of earning their own livelihood,” he said.

Dr Jitendra said revolutionary schemes like Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jan Dhan, Ujjawala, Sauchalaya, PM Aawas, Har Ghar Jal, Har Ghar Bijli and Ayushman reached every nook and corner of the country including in hilly and difficult terrains like Kishtwar. He said, “People are getting the benefits of welfare schemes without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement policy was rampant.” The Minister emphasised that these welfare measures brought crores of people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.