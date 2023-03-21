Kishtwar Youth Festival hosts sports hunt activities

The marathon was conducted by the Sports Department under the guidance of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kharati Lal Sharma and flagged off by Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav in the presence of DySP Zai-Ul-Haq.

The 8 km marathon followed a route along the Kishtwar-Paddar National Highway before culminating at Airport end of Chowgan ground. Ravi Dass from Udhampur was the winner of the marathon, completing it in 18 minutes and 18 seconds, while Ritik Sharma from Kathua and Akshey Sharma from Udhampur were runners-up. Among girls, Supriya Shan, Priya Rani, Anisa, Anjali and Kum Kum Parihar were among 200 participants who completed. The chief guest awarded cash prizes of Rs 20 thousand to winner Ravi Dass, Rs 10 thousand to first runner-up Ritik Sharma and Rs 5 thousand to second runner-up Akshey Sharma.