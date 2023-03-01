Kissan Mela organised in Gool

Ramban, Mar 1: The Agriculture department Ramban under the agriculture technology management agency (ATMA) organised a day long Kissan Mela at Sangaldan in Gool on Wednesday.
A large number of farmers from Sangaldan and adjoining villages participated in the Kisan Mela.
Young farmers were imparted awareness about the latest agriculture technologies and asked to adopt agriculture for commercial purposes by the agriculture officers. The Kissan Mela was inaugurated by the chief guest chairperson of Block Development Council, (BDC) Sangaldan, Naveeda Begum whereas the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gool, Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani was the special guest. Farmers exhibited their extraordinary farm products besides the informative stalls put up by the agriculture, apiculture and horticulture departments in the exhibition.
The farmers’ exhibits were also displayed in the Mela, which were highly appreciated and duly rewarded. Free-of-cost sickle and mixed vegetable seeds were also given to all the farmers in the Mela.
Officers appealed to the farming community to take the maximum benefit of all the schemes and explore the possibility of area-specific potential.
Chairperson Block Development Council, (BDC) Sangaldan, Naveeda Begum, appreciated the department for working with farmers at grassroots level and called for more such Melas in far flung areas for the awareness of farmers. SDM said that such Melas provide a suitable platform to the farmers to interact with agriculture experts, learn about the latest innovations and then adopt the same in the field to ultimately achieve the goal of raising the farmer income.