Labourer dead, 12 others injured in truck-tempo collision in J&K's Banihal

Banihal July 26: A labourer from Uttar Pradesh died while twelve others were injured after the tempo they were traveling in was hit by a truck at Khatana Basti, Chamalwas of Banihal in J&K's Ramban district, police said.

A statement by Police Station Banihal said that the truck bearing registration number JK 13c /4760 driven by one Kabir Ahmed Khan, son of Mohammad Hussain Khan, a resident of Rafiabad Baramulla in north Kashmir was on its was from Srinagar towards Jammu when at about 0600 hrs, the driver lost control over the vehicle at Chamalwas Khatana Basti and collided with the tempo bearing registration number PB07BT/8324.

The tempo, as per police, was on its way from UP towards Srinagar and was ferrying labourers from Bijnore. The collision resulted into injuries to at least 13 travelers including the driver of the tempo.