Labourer dead, 12 others injured in truck-tempo collision in J&K's Banihal
Banihal July 26: A labourer from Uttar Pradesh died while twelve others were injured after the tempo they were traveling in was hit by a truck at Khatana Basti, Chamalwas of Banihal in J&K's Ramban district, police said.
A statement by Police Station Banihal said that the truck bearing registration number JK 13c /4760 driven by one Kabir Ahmed Khan, son of Mohammad Hussain Khan, a resident of Rafiabad Baramulla in north Kashmir was on its was from Srinagar towards Jammu when at about 0600 hrs, the driver lost control over the vehicle at Chamalwas Khatana Basti and collided with the tempo bearing registration number PB07BT/8324.
The tempo, as per police, was on its way from UP towards Srinagar and was ferrying labourers from Bijnore. The collision resulted into injuries to at least 13 travelers including the driver of the tempo.
One of the labourers identified by police as Sajid Ahmed, son of Abdul Qayoom, aged 37, who was reffered to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment, later succumbed to the injuries, police said.
The other 12 injured travelers have been identified as, driver of the tempo Karan Jeet Singh, son of Joginder Singh, 40, Gajinder Singh, son of Ganesh, 45, who has been reffered to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment, Mohammad Ayoub, son of Abdul Salam, 39, also reffered to GMC Anantnag, Satish Kumar, son of Karan Singh, 39, Mustqeem, son of Peer Baksh, 48 years, Nazir Ahmed, son of Shabir Ahmed, 27, Shah Nawaz, son of Abdul Kareem, 28, Shakeel Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed, 40, Omesh, son of Surinder Singh, 24, Akshay, son of Ajay, 20, Mohammad Anwar, son of Shakeel, 35 and Tahir Ahmed, son of Bhora, 36.
A case FIR No. 143/2021U/S 279/337 IPC stands registered at Police Station Banihal in the incident, police said.