Labourer dies in Dalwass mishap

According to police sources, a labourer working with a construction company of NHAI was crushed to death after he came under a Hydra Crane near Lucky Dhaba in the Dhalwass area on the highway.

They said the operator of the crane was reversing the crane when the labourer fell and came under it and died on the spot. Police identified the deceased as Sultan Miya 23 son of MochalamHussain resident of Kochi Bihar.