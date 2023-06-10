Chenab Valley
Labourer electrocuted to death in Khari area of Ramban
Ramban, June 10: A labourer was electrocuted to death after an iron pipe he was carrying came in contact with an overhead High Tension (HT) wire in Khari tehsil of Ramban district on Saturday afternoon.
Police sources said a labourer carrying an iron pipe to village Shagan came in contact with an overhead electricity wire at Kundan, Khari and received an electric shock, and became unconscious. He was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.