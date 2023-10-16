Landslide forces closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, Oct 16: Authorities on Monday suspended the traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway following a landslide in the Shalgiri area of Banihal in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.
A police spokesperson informed in a post on X that a landslide has forced the closure of the highway.
“Both side traffic halted on Jammu-Srinagar (NH-44) due to landslide at Shalgri, Banihal,” the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by snowfall in some remote hilly regions