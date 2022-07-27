Landslides, shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar highway

"Traffic update at 0510 hrs: Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban, " a Traffic Police official said in a statement.

An official told Greater Kashmir that two batches of Amarnath yatris comprising 1147 pilgrims have been shifted to Chanderkoot Yatra niwas.