Landslides, shooting stones block Srinagar-Jammu highway

"Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement, however Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) still blocked," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
Landslides and shooting stones triggered by the prevailing inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highwayon Sunday, officials said. J&K SDRF
Srinagar, July 21: After opening briefly for stranded vehicles, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic again on Thursday due to landslides and shooting stones.

"Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement, however Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) still blocked," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut for hours on Wednesday due to landslides, but was opened in the afternoon.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and trucks carrying fruit from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

