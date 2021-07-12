Landslides, shooting stones cause massive traffic jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Banihal July 12: Landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains in Makarkoot area of Ramban district and Sarmouli in Udhampur led to a massive traffic jam at several places on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday, officials said.

The heavy rainfall caused further landslides and shooting stones at Makarkoot where a massive landslide on Friday had already blocked the highway.

While the road was restored partially by Sunday, intermittent landslides in Makarkoot besides Sarmouli in Udhampur district today led to serpentine traffic jam throughout the day, SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Shabir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.