Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

SSP Traffic NHW Ramban, Shabir Ahmad Malik told Greater Kashmir that heavy rains since last night triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places between Ramban and Banihal including cafeteria Morh and Sita Ram passi between Maroog and Kela Morh resulting into the closure of the thoroughfare.

Shabir said that restoration will take at least 4-5 hours at Cafeteria Morh Ramban alone provided rains stop forthwith.

He said that vehicular traffic has been already stopped as a precautionary measure at Udhampur and Qazigund.

Reports said that Sonamarg-Zojjila road and Sonamarg-Drass road have also been closed after the upper reaches of Zojila in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir received moderate snowfall. (With inputs from KNO)