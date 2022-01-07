Landslides shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar Jan 7: Authorities on Friday closed the Srinagar-Jammu highway for traffic after rains triggered landslides along the road in J&K's Ramban district.
The road was open for both-way traffic in accordance with yesterday's route plan issued by the J&K Traffic Police.
An official at the Traffic Police's Srinagar Control Unit told 'Greater Kashmir' that the highway was closed this afternoon after landslides triggered by wet weather at Cafeteria Morh in Ramban.
However, by 12 pm this noon, the vehicular traffic from both sides according to today's route plan was allowed, the official said while ruling out any vehicles being stranded on the highway as of now.