Large-scale felling of trees witnessed in Bhaderwah Forest Division

“Like operation Sanjeevni to curb the drug menace, we have started the campaign to save green gold on mission mode, for which special teams in all the police stations of district Doda have been constituted to carry out the survey of forest area in their respective jurisdiction and submit the damage report,” SSP added. “The report submitted by SHO Thathri suggests that mechanical cutters are being used in the Chirala area for illegal felling and extraction of timber on a commercial scale. DM Doda has completely banned the use of mechanical cutters in district Doda. Those violating the orders, will not only be booked under the forest act and IPC but also for violating DM’s order.”

Meanwhile, dozens of logs and 50 illegally fallen cedar trees were found in compartments 3 and 4 in just a 300-meter radius, besides 15 scants which were hidden inside a Nullah at Sundar Goth by some miscreants were also found during the raid.