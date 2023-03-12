Lavender cultivation helps change fortunes of marginal farmers in Bhaderwah

The farmers successfully brought in the purple revolution. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jatinder Singh said that Bhaderwah has not only emerged as the “birthplace of lavender in India but has also created history by bringing purple revolution in the country.”

Farmers of hilly district Doda, who are growing lavender under Union Government’s Aroma Mission said that by adopting farming of unconventional aromatic plants, they are on path of practically fulfilling PM’s dream of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”