Leopard mauls man to death in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Feb 5: A 45-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajgarh area of J&K's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.
Range Officer J&K Wildlife Department Batote Range, Mansoor Ahmad Khan while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir that one Girdhari Lal Bhagat, son of Chouru Ramge, a local from Ghari was grazing his livestock in the village when the leopard appeared there and attacked a goat at about 4 pm today.
Bhagat tried to rescue the goat, but was attacked by the big cat and mauled to death, Khan said.
He said a police team from Police Post Rajgarh have reached the spot even as a team from Wildlife department has also been rushed in.